QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down to $209.64

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $209.64, but opened at $199.73. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $196.73, with a volume of 1,563,585 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.