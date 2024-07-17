Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 305 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ashland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

