QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,151 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,151 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Affirm Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. 2,664,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,723. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

