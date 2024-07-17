QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $45,321,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DRI traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.85. 178,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.