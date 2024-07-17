QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.35. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

