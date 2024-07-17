QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 464,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 174,406 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 3,004,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.