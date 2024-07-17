Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Snowflake Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snowflake in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Snowflake’s current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

SNOW opened at $136.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Snowflake by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 90,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

