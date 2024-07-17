PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $189.00 at Evercore ISI

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.71% from the stock’s previous close.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $124.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $124.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.