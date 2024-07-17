ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $309,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.