ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,205 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $65,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.2 %

ADSK traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $250.77. 696,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

