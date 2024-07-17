ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $8.48 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Down 0.1 %

Cencora stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.16. The stock had a trading volume of 687,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

