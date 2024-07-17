ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,212 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Hillenbrand worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.9 %

HI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 990,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.