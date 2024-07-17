ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.36 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Avista worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 8.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Avista by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 700,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,115. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

