ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,205,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

