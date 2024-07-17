ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Kadant worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE KAI traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.46. 115,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.43. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

