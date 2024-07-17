ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,299 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $3,577,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 50.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 3.8 %

SFNC traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. 965,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,391. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

