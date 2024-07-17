Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.390-5.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis
Prologis Stock Performance
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Read More
