Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAL. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAL

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAL opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.