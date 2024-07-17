PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $490.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 145,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.