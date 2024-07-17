Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Post alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Post

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Post has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 36.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 11.9% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Post by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Post by 5,283.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

(Get Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.