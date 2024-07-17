Porvair plc (LON:PRV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PRV opened at GBX 660 ($8.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.71 and a beta of 0.76. Porvair has a 52 week low of GBX 522 ($6.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 745.70 ($9.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 663.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 643.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($34,171.96). Insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.37) price target on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

