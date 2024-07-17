Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PLYM opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,192 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 93,434 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.26%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

