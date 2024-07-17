Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Plains GP stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Plains GP by 55.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 259,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after buying an additional 429,179 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Plains GP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

