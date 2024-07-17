Piper Sandler Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $12.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

