Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Up 1.1%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01). 1,712,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 649,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.83.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
