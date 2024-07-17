PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

