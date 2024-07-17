PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 2.9%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $131.65 and last traded at $131.95. Approximately 3,534,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,630,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.84.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PDD by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,666,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

