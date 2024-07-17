PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for approximately 1.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDD by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $13,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,867. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

