Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 156,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 608,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNA

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.