Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $343.69 and last traded at $341.42. 985,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,631,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.20.

The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day moving average of $310.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

