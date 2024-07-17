Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy forecasts that the network technology company will earn $2.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $338.50 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.96 and its 200-day moving average is $310.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

