Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 419,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Orange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

