Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Update

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Opthea Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 18,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,129. Opthea has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

