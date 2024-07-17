Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Update

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Opthea Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 18,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,129. Opthea has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.
Opthea Company Profile
