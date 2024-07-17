Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ooma by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 367,099 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,246,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ooma has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

