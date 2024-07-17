Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ooma
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma
Ooma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ooma has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ooma
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.