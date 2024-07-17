Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Gap Down to $95.35

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.35, but opened at $90.55. Omnicom Group shares last traded at $90.86, with a volume of 478,349 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.



Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

