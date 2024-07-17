Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,419,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,659. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

