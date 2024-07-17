OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OceanaGold traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 95239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.39.

The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.95.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.3147257 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

