Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.71. 2,018,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,847,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 24,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

