O Dell Group LLC Buys 276 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,832. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $375.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.