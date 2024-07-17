NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

About NLS Pharmaceutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.