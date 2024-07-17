NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.14.
NXE has been the subject of several research reports. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
