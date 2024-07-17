Navcoin Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,718.47 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00079845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010262 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

