Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NAII opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.