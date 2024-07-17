MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.