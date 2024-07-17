Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,029,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,441 shares.The stock last traded at $55.83 and had previously closed at $55.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Get Morphic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morphic

Morphic Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morphic by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morphic by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morphic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 297,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.