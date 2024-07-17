Morgan Stanley Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $120.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.86. DexCom has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after buying an additional 310,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

