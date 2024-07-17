Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.24 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.19. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MTU opened at GBX 110 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £184.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,013.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a twelve month low of GBX 83.07 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.50 ($1.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.57.

In other Montanaro UK Smaller Companies news, insider Barbara Powley acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £271.78 ($352.46). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

