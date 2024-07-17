MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

NYSE:ML opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $915.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

