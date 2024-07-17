Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,058. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.