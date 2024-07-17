MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $7,718,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

